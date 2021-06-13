At least 3 killed, 23 injured in weekend shootings in Chicago

In the latest shooting, a man was in a parked vehicle in the 600 block of South Wells at approximately 1:18 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up and someone began firing shots, police said, NBC Chicago reported.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead.

In a fatal shooting Saturday morning, one person was killed and at least nine others injured in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m, two males approached a group standing on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the leg and abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and another man, 32, was struck in the hand and leg, police said. Both men were taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A 46-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the same hospital also in fair condition, police said.

A woman, 34, suffered to left arm and shoulder and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. A man, 23, was struck in the right arm and left leg and another man, also 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Both were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The tenth victim, a 27-year-old man, was struck in the foot and taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition, police said.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend in the 4700 block of South Rockwell at approximately 8:49 p.m. Friday when a man approached and opened fire, yelling gang slogans, police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and left hand. She was later pronounced dead.

