In Makhachkala, an attack on a police crew by unknown individuals resulted in the death of 3 police officers, APA's Russia bureau reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Dagestan, Azerbaijani website APA reported.

According to initial information, four armed individuals carried out the attack on the police crew in Makhachkala. Two of them were killed, while the other two managed to escape from the crime scene in a police car.

MNA