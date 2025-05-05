Iran rejects being involved in Yemen operations

In a statement released Monday, the ministry emphasized that Yemen’s actions are independent and rooted in the country's solidarity with Palestinians. It described the accusations as “misleading and deceptive,” intended to shift attention from Israel’s ongoing war crimes in Gaza.

“It is, in fact, the United States military that has entered a war against the people of Yemen to support the genocide committed by the Zionist regime, and has committed war crimes by targeting civilian infrastructure in various Yemeni cities,” the statement read.

The ministry emphasized that the support of Yemen for Palestinians is “an independent decision, rooted in the Yemeni people’s human and Islamic solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters,” and that linking it to Iran is a “deceptive claim” designed to cover up Israeli atrocities and justify further regional destabilization.

Reaffirming Iran’s principled position on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries, the statement denounced the US military attacks on Yemen as “a blatant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental rules of international law.”

The Foreign Ministry also warned of the “dangerous consequences” of continued US strikes for security in West Asia and the Red Sea region, and reiterated Iran’s position that the root cause of regional instability is the ongoing war and mass killing in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns recent threats made by the United States and the Zionist regime against our homeland,” the statement concluded, adding that Iran holds both Washington and Tel Aviv responsible for the consequences of any aggression against Iran.

