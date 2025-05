TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – A huge billboard hailing the Yemeni missile strike on Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport was installed in Tehran's Palestine Square on Monday.

The Yemenis fired a hypersonic missile at Tel Aviv airport which hit its target, creating a deep crater in the airport and injuring at least six settlers.

The Yemeni attacks are in solidarity with Palestine amid the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

MNA