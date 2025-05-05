Erdoğan, Trump discuss ties, regional, global issues in phone

The Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency said in a statement on X, according to Daily Sabah.

The Turkish leader told Trump that Ankara will continue to take steps to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the defense industry area.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a "grave level," Erdoğan told Trump, voicing Ankara's readiness to provide support for the delivery of aid and forging a lasting peace.

Expressing support for Trump's approach to ending wars, Erdoğan said Türkiye appreciates efforts made in a negotiation process with Iran and towards resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdoğan further said Ankara is working to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and ensure its stability, stressing the importance of US efforts to ease sanctions on Syria to contribute to this process.

He underlined that a stable Syria would support both regional and global peace.

