  1. Politics
Jun 16, 2021, 1:28 PM

2 dead, 2 injured in workplace shooting at Alabama plant

2 dead, 2 injured in workplace shooting at Alabama plant

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – A long-time employee at a prominent local industrial plant fatally shot two co-workers, wounded two others, and apparently shot himself following a shift change.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the shooting at Mueller Water Products fire hydrant factory began shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say, Andreas Deon Horton, 34, of DeKalb County, apparently used a handgun and shot four people.

Smith said the shooting occurred in “two or three different” areas around the plant off Industrial Drive.

Killed in the gunfire were David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins.

Smith said he was unaware of any family relations between the two Hortons.

Also wounded were Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, both of Albertville.

Sampson and Byrd were transported to Marshall Medical Center South and later to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

HJ/PR

News Code 174872
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174872/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News