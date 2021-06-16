2 dead, 2 injured in workplace shooting at Alabama plant

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the shooting at Mueller Water Products fire hydrant factory began shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say, Andreas Deon Horton, 34, of DeKalb County, apparently used a handgun and shot four people.

Smith said the shooting occurred in “two or three different” areas around the plant off Industrial Drive.

Killed in the gunfire were David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins.

Smith said he was unaware of any family relations between the two Hortons.

Also wounded were Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, both of Albertville.

Sampson and Byrd were transported to Marshall Medical Center South and later to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

