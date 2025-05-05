Iran defeated by Portugal in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The Iranian national beach soccer team played Portugal in Group B on Monday in their third match at 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup in Seychelles.

Both teams had already qualified for the next stage of the tournament with the Portuguese team at the top of the group B above Iran thanks to goal differences. Therefore, the match was ceremonial for both.

Both teams had gained victories over Mauritania and Paraguay in that group. Iranian coach Ali Naderi's team lost 7-5 to Portugal in the end when the referee blew his whistle.

Despite the loss, the Iranian team advanced to the knockout stage in the second place of Group B.

In the knockout stage of the competition, the Portuguese national beach soccer team will face Japan, while the Iranian team will play Belarus in the first knockout stage match on Thursday May 8.

KI