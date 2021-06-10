Iran volleyball team thrash United States in 2021 VNL Week 3

The national Iranian volleyball team defeated the United States in three straight sets in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 3 on Wednesday.

Iran beat the powerful United States in three straight sets (25-19, 25-23, 25-23) in 2021 Volleyball Nations League’s Week 3.

Iran blasts restrictions on non-military activities in space

At a meeting of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) Wednesday, Iran lambasted the sanctions against its non-military entities operating in space.

The Iranian Space Agency attended the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) in Vienna and read out a statement on the third day of the session.

In its statement, the Iranian Space Agency called for amending the rules and regulations relating to Geosynchronous orbit and criticized the First come and First serve and Use it or Lost it ideas.

Iran spox discusses bilateral ties with Iraqi FM in Baghdad

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest, regional developments, and the expansion of bilateral relations.

Saeed Khatibzadeh arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning to hold meetings with Iraqi officials, according to a statement that appeared on the Iranian Foreign Ministry official website.

Iran continues remedial measures amid continued sanctions

Iranian representative told IAEA Board of Governors Wednesday that nuclear remedial measures are evidently within Iran’s rights in strict accordance with JCPOA provisions, adding Iran cannot stay silent amid continued US bans.

Iran COVID-19 update: 10,598 news cases, 157 deaths

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 10,598 COVID-19 infections detected across the country in the past 24 hours, and other 157 people died of the disease.

A spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health Sima Lari said that coronavirus claimed the lives of 157 people in the country over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 at 81,519.

Ghalibaf commemorates 2017 terror attacks victims

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the 2017 terror attack against Parliament should not be forgotten.

Speaking in a ceremony held on Wednesday on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of terror attacks in Tehran, Ghalibaf urged lawmakers to understand such incidents and do not forget them.

No one should forget such incidents and people’s difficulties after leaving the current commemoration ceremony, he said.

Iran fully committed to financial obligations to UN: Zarif

Stating that Iran is fully committed to its obligations towards the UN, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will continue the effort to settle its deferred financial contribution as soon as sanctions are lifted.

In a letter written to the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wed., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif reiterated that as soon as sanctions imposed against Iran are lifted, the Islamic Republic of Iran will settle its deferred financial contribution to the United Nations.

Iran ready to facilitate peace in Yemen, Afghanistan

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed Iran’s readiness to facilitate dialogue in Yemen and Afghanistan aimed at achieving peace.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Zarif pointed to his meetings with UN representatives for Yemen and Afghanistan.

“Fruitful talks with UNSG SRs on Afghanistan, Mr. Arnault, and on Yemen, Mr. Griffiths,” he wrote, also posting photos of the meetings.

ZZ/