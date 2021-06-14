Iran in ‘no hurry’ to reach ‘good deal’

“We need to have a good deal and a good deal is when our key concerns are addressed and our key objectives are met without which we don’t have a deal,” Abbas Araghchi, who is also Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, told Press TV after Iran and the P4+1 group of countries ended the first day of the 6th round of their talks on Saturday.

“And we continue negotiations as much as needed without wasting our time or without letting anybody else waste our time. We continue negotiations, we are not in a hurry. We don’t have any deadline for ourselves,” he added.

Araghchi noted that the important point for Iran is to reach a deal, which would address Iran’s “key requirements and positions” already announced by Iran’s delegates.

“There are many technicalities to be resolved and we decided today to continue our discussion, [and] our talks very intensively at both political and expert levels.... I think all questions are able to be resolved, if the other side can make ... their decisions, especially on difficult issues,” Iran’s top negotiator said.

Araghchi noted that "Iran has already made its difficult decision when it decided to stay in the deal, after the US’ illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA."

"Now it is the time for the other sides. If they want to return to the JCPOA, [and] if they want the Islamic Republic of Iran to return to full implementation of its commitments in the JCPOA, they have to make their difficult decisions and they have to make sure, this is very important, they have to assure the Islamic Republic of Iran that what happened in the past is not going to be repeated in the future.”

The top Iranian diplomat had earlier said that it is unlikely that the Vienna talks would be concluded this week.

Since April, representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have been holding talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and bringing the US back to compliance with the accord.

On behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, the meetings are chaired by Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

The US has sent a delegation to Vienna but it is not attending the JCPOA Joint Commission talks directly as Washington is no longer a party to the deal. It has, however, held separate talks with the other parties except Iran.

The US, under former president Donald Trump, left the JCPOA in 2018 and returned the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

President Joe Biden has said Washington is willing to return to the pact if Tehran first suspends its countermeasures taken in response to US violations and reimpostion of sanctions.

