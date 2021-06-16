EU, US say lifting of sanctions is JCPOA ‘essential part’

The European Union and the United States recognize that, alongside the return to full and effective implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments, the lifting of sanctions constitutes an essential part of the JCPOA,” the EU and the US said in a joint statement after a summit on Tuesday, according to a Press TV website.

The EU and the US stressed their support for the Vienna initiative to facilitate the return of the United States to the JCPOA, followed by Iran’s reversal of what it calls “remedial measures” against the US withdrawal and sanctions.

They also voiced determination to work together to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and renew global arms control efforts.

After the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in May 2018, Iran began reducing its commitments as per the provisions of the deal while it has announced it would reverse course and return to full abidance by the deal if the US lifts all sanctions and returns to the accord. For that, Tehran is engaged in talks with the remaining signatories to the deal known as the P4+1 in a bid to salvage the deal by the US full return to it after sanctions removal. The current US administration has vowed it would return but it has not fulfilled its promises yet.

The Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 began early this spring and as many as six rounds of them have already been held without concluding an agreement.

KI/PR