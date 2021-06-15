  1. Politics
Iran asks NATO, G7 to obey laws instead of lecturing others

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to the recent comments by Western leaders in G7 and NATO summits about Iran.

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed the latest remarks made by G7 and NATO leaders on Iran.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Western leaders are in no position to preach to Iran about its role in the region  and its defensive missile program.

 "W/ a disastrous record in our region, NATO & G7 have no high ground to preach from—particularly to Iran as an anchor of peace & security in the region," the spokesman wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

He further criticized the Western approach towards Iran saying that, "Equating aggrieved & spoiler only indicative of a flawed & politicized approach."

In the end, the spokesman advised the Western leaders to abide by the international law "Instead of lecturing others."

Khatibzadeh's remarks come a day after the heads of states and governments of G7 and NATO in two separate resolutions declared their support for reviving Iran nuclear deal while they made demands on Iran defensive missile program.

