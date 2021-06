A gas pipe explosion at a residential complex in central China has killed at least 11 people and injured 37 others, Reuters reported.

About 144 people have evacuated the building at the scene, while the condition of some of the injured are reported as ‘critical’.

The incident took place in the city of Xi'an (Sian) in Hubei Province at around 11 am local time, and rescue operations are going on.

Chinese relief forces are investigating the cause of the explosion.

