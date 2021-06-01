A car explodes in front of Ahl al-Bayt Mosque in Kabul

Moments ago, an explosion was heard in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, OFOGH News reported.

According to this report, the explosion took place in the Third District of Kabul.

Reports indicate that a vehicle was detonated by a magnetic mine.

Afghan-based TOLO TV Network announced in a breaking news that this explosion took place in front of Ahl al-Bayt Mosque, "Sar Kārīz" area in Kabul.

Kabul Police Spokesman Ferdows Faramarz confirmed the blast but it did not provide details about possible casualties.

The Ava news agency now wrote about this incident that the sound of the second explosion was also heard in Afghan capital Kabul.

No further details have so far been released by security officials.

