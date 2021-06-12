  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2021, 7:50 PM

6th round of JCPOA Joint Commission kicks off in Vienna

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The 6th round of Joint Commission meeting of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) started in Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna on Saturday in presence of delegations of Iran and P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China and UK).

The meeting will be headed by Deputy Secretary-General of European Union (EU) Foreign Action Service Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi who is the head of Iranian delegation in Vienna talks.

It should be noted that the 5th round of Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was held in Austrian capital Vienna from May 25 to June 2.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday June 2 and after the end of 5th Joint Commission Meeting of JCPOA said that the next round of nuclear talks in Vienna can be the last round of talks, emphasizing that nothing is predictable in the diplomatic negotiations.

Stating that good progresses have been reached in the process of JCPOA talks in Vienna, Araghchi said, “It is time for US and Europe to make their tough and difficult decisions on JCPOA.”

