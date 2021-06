"Trump is gone, but his unlawful & murderous sanctions are still there," Seyed Abbass Araghchi wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"No need for crocodile tears when US efforts to immiserate 82 million Iranians are ongoing," he added, saying, "Economic terrorism amid a PANDEMIC is a crime against humanity,"

His tweet came as the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley commented about an internal affair in Iran.

MNA/FNA14000322000094