Attaining progress in Vienna talks needs more time: EU’s Mora

Enrique Mora Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief on Tuesday pointed out that progress have been achieved in the field of overcoming key obstacles in Vienna talks but reaching a final result will take more time.

Speaking in front of Grand Hotel Wien in Austrian capital Vienna, Mora said that he cannot explicitly say that the current round of Vienna talks will be the last round of talks or not, Associated Press reported.

"I really do not know. I mean, at the moment we are definitely closer (to the final agreement) but I do not know (whether this is the last round of talks or not),” he stated.

According to him, international talks with Iran will eventually succeed in re-imposing restrictions on Iran's nuclear program, but that this will likely take a longer time.

He emphasized that progress had been made in overcoming key obstacles in the Vienna talks on the revival of JCPOA, adding, “Obstacles ... are of a kind that can be removed. That's why we are here to negotiate these different approaches, and I think we will succeed."

