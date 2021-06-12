  1. World
  2. Europe
Jun 12, 2021, 10:45 PM

Lifting of sanctions key to conclusion of Vienna talks: China

Lifting of sanctions key to conclusion of Vienna talks: China

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – China's representative in talks on reviving JCPOA in Vienna said in an interview that lifting sanctions is key to any agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

China's envoy to the Vienna talks on Saturday said lifting sanctions was key to concluding an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

He told Al-Sharq news website that all parties in the negotiations were committed to finding solutions, but some unresolved political issues remain.

Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov also said in a tweet that "All participants reiterated their determination to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion."

Today's talks are the sixth round of the so-called Vienna talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA.

KI/FNA14000322000959

News Code 174700
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174700/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News