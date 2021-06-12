Lifting of sanctions key to conclusion of Vienna talks: China

China's envoy to the Vienna talks on Saturday said lifting sanctions was key to concluding an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

He told Al-Sharq news website that all parties in the negotiations were committed to finding solutions, but some unresolved political issues remain.

Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov also said in a tweet that "All participants reiterated their determination to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion."

Today's talks are the sixth round of the so-called Vienna talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA.

