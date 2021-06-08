Araghchi to brief MPs on Vienna talks on Wed.

Araghchi is to attend an urgent session of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament.

MPs have invited the FM deputy to provide some explanation about the ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna, MP Abolfazl Amouei informed on Tues.

Since April, representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group have been holding talks in Vienna aimed at revitalizing the JCPOA and bringing the US back to compliance.

The US has sent a delegation to Vienna but it is not attending the JCPOA Joint Commission talks directly as Washington is no longer a party to the deal. It has, however, held separate talks with the other parties to the JCPOA.

The US, under former president Donald Trump, left the JCPOA in 2018 and returned the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

US President Joe Biden has said Washington is willing to return to the pact if Tehran first suspends its countermeasures taken in response to US violations and reimposition of sanctions.

Iran says the onus is on the US to revive the deal as it was Washington, not Tehran, that left the internationally recognized accord in defiance of global criticism.

