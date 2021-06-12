Iran’s top negotiator arrives in Vienna

The 6th round of talks for the revival of JCPOA is slated to start today in Vienna between Iran and P4+1.

The Joint Commission will be chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora. It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA, a statement by the EU is read.

MAH/ 5232806