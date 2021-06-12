  1. Politics
17 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Seventeen al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation in central Somalia.

The army said its forces also killed seven al-Shabab insurgents and destroyed their hideouts during an operation conducted in villages near Mahas district in the Hiran region.

In this operation, a number of al-Shabab members were also wounded but managed to escape, Somali National Army (SNA) said. 

The army forces were not harmed.

Elements of the al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group occupy many villages and small towns in southern Somalia and constantly target the security forces and civilians.

It should be noted that the al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia has been trying to overthrow the Somalian government for more than seven years.

