17 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

The army said its forces also killed seven al-Shabab insurgents and destroyed their hideouts during an operation conducted in villages near Mahas district in the Hiran region.

In this operation, a number of al-Shabab members were also wounded but managed to escape, Somali National Army (SNA) said.

The army forces were not harmed.

Elements of the al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group occupy many villages and small towns in southern Somalia and constantly target the security forces and civilians.

It should be noted that the al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia has been trying to overthrow the Somalian government for more than seven years.

