50 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

The Somalian military said that it has killed 50 members of al-Qaeda-linked ‘al-Shabaab’ terrorist group in the past two days, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the Somalian army has carried out separate operations in three areas over the past two days.

The Somalian Army also said that a number of bases of al-Shabaab terrorist group have been destroyed in the past 48 hours.

Accordingly, the recent operations against the terrorist group have been led to the killing of more than 30 terrorists and also liberation of at least six villages.

Somalia's military operation against al-Shabaab terrorist group comes as the country prepares for parliamentary and presidential elections in the coming months.

Somalia has been at war with al-Shabaab terrorist group since 2004, with an estimated 7,000 to 9,000 members in 2014.

