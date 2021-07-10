  1. Politics
Bomb blast in Mogadishu leaves 3 dead

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – A car bomb blast in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, has left at least 3 people dead and several others injured.

As reported, the blast killed three civilians and injured eight others.

Eyewitnesses reported that gunshots were heard before the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mogadishu is regularly targeted by the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

A few days ago, a suicide attack by these terrorists left 10 dead and 9 wounded in the Somalian capital

Al-Shabaab has so far claimed responsibility for most of the bombings and terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

