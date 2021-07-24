  1. Politics
Jul 24, 2021, 2:25 PM

US launches airstrike on Al-Shabaab in Somalia

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The US military said it launched the second airstrike against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia in recent days.

In a statement, the US Department of Defense announced that the second American airstrike against the al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia has taken place in a week.

According to Youm7, the first attack on Al-Shabaab terrorists was held last Tues. in Somalia, which was the first US attack against the terrorist group under Biden.

In the last days of Donald Trump's presidency, the United States withdrew most of its troops from Somalia and moved them to neighboring countries.

Elements of the Al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group occupy many villages and small towns in southern Somalia and constantly target the security forces and civilians.

It should be noted that the Al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia has been trying to overthrow the Somalian government for more than seven years.

