Somali Army kills 13 Al-Shabaab terrorists in operation

SNA Chief, Odowa Yusuf Rage Somali National News Agency said that there was no casualty on the SNA side during the operation, pointing out that the forces pre-empted the terrorists’ attack and destroyed two vehicles filled with explosives on spot.

This is the second attack from Al-Shabaab that the forces took action in order to prevent terrorist evil acts to happen at SNA bases in lower Jubba and Shabelle respectively.

This comes hours after 117 Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation carried out by the Somali National Army and Galmudug State forces, with the support of airstrikes from international partners in the Mudug region.

The source also reported that Somali National Army on Saturday morning foiled two terrorist car bomb attacks at SNA bases in the east of Afmadow town in the Lower Jubba region in the south of the country.

RHM/PR