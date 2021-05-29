  1. Politics
May 29, 2021, 8:51 PM

37 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

37 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – In a large-scale operation, Somalian army killed 37 members of al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group in the State of Shebilli.

The Somalia's military in a statement on Saturday announced that 37 members of al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in a large-scale operation in Shebilli province on Saturday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Stating that the aforementioned operation was conducted in Galka Hara region, Somalian Army reported that at least 37 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed and two other terrorists were detained in this operation.

Somalia’s army killed 15 of them in an operation against al-Shabaab terrorists in the same area yesterday.

Elements of al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group occupy many villages and small towns in southern Somalia and constantly target the security forces and civilians.

It should be noted that al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia has been trying to overthrow the Somalian government for more than seven years.

MA/5223304

News Code 174110
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174110/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News