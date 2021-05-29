37 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

The Somalia's military in a statement on Saturday announced that 37 members of al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in a large-scale operation in Shebilli province on Saturday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Stating that the aforementioned operation was conducted in Galka Hara region, Somalian Army reported that at least 37 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed and two other terrorists were detained in this operation.

Somalia’s army killed 15 of them in an operation against al-Shabaab terrorists in the same area yesterday.

Elements of al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group occupy many villages and small towns in southern Somalia and constantly target the security forces and civilians.

It should be noted that al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia has been trying to overthrow the Somalian government for more than seven years.

MA/5223304