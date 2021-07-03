  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2021, 10:27 PM

Death toll from a suicide blast in Mogadishu rises to 10

Death toll from a suicide blast in Mogadishu rises to 10

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Police in Somalia announced that the number of death toll from a suicide bombing in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia increased to 10.

The death toll from yesterday's suicide bombing in Somalian capital Mogadishu has risen to 10 and informed sources say the death toll is likely to rise, AFP reported.

According to Somalian police, the incident occurred when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at a crowded restaurant.

Nine people were injured in the incident, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Somalia has attributed the incident to al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for most of bombings and terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

MA/5249812

News Code 175633
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175633/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News