Death toll from a suicide blast in Mogadishu rises to 10

The death toll from yesterday's suicide bombing in Somalian capital Mogadishu has risen to 10 and informed sources say the death toll is likely to rise, AFP reported.

According to Somalian police, the incident occurred when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at a crowded restaurant.

Nine people were injured in the incident, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Somalia has attributed the incident to al-Shabaab Takfiri terrorist group.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for most of bombings and terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

