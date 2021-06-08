'Social, political' issues 2nd presidential debate main focus

All seven candidates answered "cultural, social and political" questions in the debate and presented their programs in the mentioned fields.

Despite the fact that the main focus of the second debate was supposed to be cultural, social and political issues, we still witness that the candidates talked more about economic issues.

According to the Interior Ministry's statement, the names of the seven qualified candidates to run on June 18 presidential elections are as follows:

Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Sa’eed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

The campaigning is slated to continue until June 16, after which the candidates will observe a day of pre-election silence.

This year, the candidates have been using state media and online social media platforms for campaigning, as the health protocols related to the coronavirus outbreak have forbidden large gatherings.

The first round of debates was held on Saturday. The first debate was mainly focused on the subject of the economy.

