Removing anti-Iranian sanctions 1st thing for US to do

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday delivered a speech entitled "Uphold Multilateralism and Seek Common Security" at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

In his remarks, he emphasized the need to step up diplomatic efforts to get the JCPOA back on track, adding that the US coercive actions have been a major source of problems for Iran's nuclear program.

"The JCPOA, endorsed by the UN Security Council resolutions, is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy and a key pillar of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East," he said.

"The unilateral bullying acts of the United States are the root cause of the Iranian nuclear issue. To return to the deal, lifting sanctions on Iran first is the natural thing to do. As the negotiations for the United States and Iran to resume compliance with the agreement are now in the final sprint, parties concerned need to make a political decision as quickly as possible and redouble diplomatic efforts to bring the JCPOA back on track."

He added that: "China proposes to establish a multilateral dialogue platform for regional security in the Persian Gulf region and build step by step a framework for collective, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in the Middle East."

HJ/FNA14000321000223