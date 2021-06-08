2nd debate of presidential candidates set to be held today

The second round of the debates between candidates for the Iran 2021 Presidential Election will focus on cultural, social, and political issues.

The seven candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election include as follows: 1- Alireza Zakani, 2- Mohsen Rezaei Mir-Ghaed, 3- Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, 4- Saeed Jalili, 5- Abdolnaser Hemmati, 6- Mohsen Mehralizadeh, and 7- Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

The first round of debates was held on Sat.

Iran 2021 Presidential Election will be held on June 18.

HJ/