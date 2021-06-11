Ismail Haniyeh reportedly to visit Iran, Lebanon

The Lebanese newspaper Al- Akhbar reported today (Friday), quoting informed sources, that Haniyeh, who is currently in Cairo, will visit Iran and Lebanon.

The same report added that the head of Hamas' political bureau intends to travel to some countries in the region and has begun making arrangements for trips to Lebanon and Iran.

In these two trips, Haniyeh will meet with Iranian and Lebanese senior officials as well as the leaders of the Palestinian Resistance groups and the Leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

The Lebanese newspaper reported that in Iran, Haniyeh may meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as other high-ranking officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Haniyeh leading a delegation arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for separate talks with Egyptian officials that aim to reinforce a ceasefire with the Israeli regime.

His visit came in response to a special invitation from Cairo.

