NATO' Stoltenberg makes anti-Chinese remarks

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said leaders of the Chinese government “don’t share our values,” after emerging from a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

Biden is set to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, where China and Russia will be among the issues discussed, Stoltenberg told reporters at the White House.

Stoltenberg says NATO agrees with Biden’s approach to Russia, including the dialog that will occur between the US president and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Geneva.

