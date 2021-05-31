Russia to create 20 new military units to counter NATO

"The actions of our Western colleagues destroy the global security systems and force us to take adequate countermeasures. We constantly upgrade the combat composition of our troops. By the end of the year, around 20 new formations and military units will be created in the Western Military District," Shoigu said at a defence industry meeting, according to Sputnik news agency.

In addition, Russian troops of the Western Military District will receive around 2,000 units of equipment, the minister added.

Shoigu emphasised that the Russian armed forces keep improving personnel training and operation of the control bodies.

NATO military threat near Russian borders is growing as the alliance is increasing the intensity of strategic aviation flights, the presence of warships with cruise missiles, and the number of exercises, Shoigu went on to say.

NATO warships with cruise missiles often enter the Baltic sea. At the same time, NATO and the US continue to expand the scope of operational and combat training near the borders of Russia, he added.

