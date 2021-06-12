US Navy warship enters Black Sea amid tensions with Russia

A US Navy destroyer has entered the Black Sea as tensions continued to simmer around Russian involvement in Ukraine, the Turkish state media was reported by Middle East Eye as saying in a report.

Turkey's Anadolu state news agency said the USS Laboon crossed the Bosphorus on Friday, just as US President Joe Biden met Western leaders at the G7 summit in the UK.

The US regularly sends warships into the Black Sea to bolster support for Ukraine, following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

In April, Washington had notified Turkey that it may be sending two warships to the Black Sea, as required under the Montreux Convention on passage through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, in response to a Russian build-up on the Ukraine border.

Those ships were never sent, however, as Russia pulled back its forces and the tensioned eased.

KI/PR