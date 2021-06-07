NATO Baltops drills start in Baltic Sea region

A major military exercise by NATO and the United States began in the Baltic Sea region on Sunday 6 June, DW reported.

The Baltops maneuvers are taking place for the 50th time this year. They involve about 4,000 servicemen from 18 countries, 40 warships, 60 aircraft. In addition to the 16 NATO countries, units from Sweden and Finland are involved in them.

The maneuvers began off the coast of Denmark, then the venue will be moved further east. For the first time, their program includes the development of defense tactics against cyberattacks. An amphibious operation is planned off the coast of Lithuania. The exercises will continue until June 18.

Senior NATO officials have stated that the purpose of the exercise is to prepare NATO forces as much as possible, especially against the Russian army.

This is while Russia's Black Sea Fleet also recently held exercises in the Black Sea. Russia believes the United States and NATO are fueling military tensions in Europe.

According to some reports, the increase in Russian forces near the Ukrainian border is part of exercises in response to NATO's threatening behavior.

ZZ/FNA14000316000446/PR