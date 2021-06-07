Zionist forces raid West Bank, arrest 17 Palestinians

The series of Zionist hostile actions against Palestinian citizens continue in the occupied lands and territories. Zionist military forces attacked various parts of the West Bank, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out between Palestinians and Zionist regime forces following the widespread attack of the Zionist military forces in the city of Nablus. The news media reported that Zionists have used war bullets against the oppressed Palestinians.

According to the eyewitnesses, Zionist forces detained 17 Palestinians without any charges during the raid on the West Bank. Meanwhile, a Palestinian was shot dead by Zionist forces in the West Bank yesterday.

This is while that Palestinian Resistance groups had previously issued a statement, warning of any provocative moves of the Zionist regime against Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories.

"We warn the Zionist enemy that our hand is still on the trigger," the group said in a statement.

MA/5228977