3,100 Palestinians arrested in occupied lands in May

The statement by PLO Executive Committee for prisoners and detainees, Palestinian Prisoner Club, and Al-Dameer Palestinian Center for Human Rights, and Halawa Valley Information Center said that the Israeli forces detained 3,100 Palestinians in various parts of Palestine, including 42 women and 471 children, in May.

The statement said the highest number of detainees was in the 1948 occupied territories, where about 2,000 Palestinians were detained.

The statement also said that the persecution of candidates running in the election for the Palestinian Legislative Council continues, adding that six candidates from the Hamas-led bloc have also been arrested.

The number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons has increased to over 5,300 by the end of May, including 40 women and 250 children.

