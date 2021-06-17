Zionist forces martyr Palestinian teenager in Nablus

The medical staff of Rafidia Hospital in the West Bank announced the martyrdom of another Palestinian youth by the Zionist forces.

A Palestinian teenager ‘Bani Shamseh’ was seriously injured during yesterday's clashes in the town of Bita, south of Nablus, Palestinian-based SAFA News Agency reported.

‘Bani Shamseh’ underwent surgery after being shot by Zionist soldiers but he was martyred after being shot in the head, the report added.

Residents of town of Bita take action against Zionist forces at night, calling it a kind of struggle that leads to clashes with the Zionists and their shooting.

After the Battle of Sword of Quds, which ended with overthrowing of the Zionist regime, Palestinian people continue to believe in ‘Resistance’ as the only weapon to end the occupation.

MA/FNA14000327000062