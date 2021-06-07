Time to come for Zionists to be held accountable

Republishing a video of Palestinian children who were martyred in the 12-day aggression of the Zionist regime against the occupied lands, Kharibzadeh wrote in a Sunday tweet, "Even on his way out, Netanyahu pathologically insisted on filling his quota of innocent #Palestinian blood. "

"Shame on those who effectively aided and abetted Israel's crimes," he added.

"Time will come for criminals to be held accountable. World will never forget Israeli regime's record," the Iranian diplomat noted.

The Zionist regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been in power in occupied Palestine for 15 years, was ousted in recent days. Zionist sources also reported that Netanyahu's opponents, led by Yair Lapid, reached an agreement to form a coalition cabinet and that the names of the cabinet would soon be sent to the head of the regime.

