Iran FM spox holds meetings with Iraqi officials in Baghdad

Saeed Khatibzadeh arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to meet Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed al-Sahaf and some other Iraqi officials.

On the first day of his visit to Iraq, the Foreign Ministry spokesman met with Qassim al-Araji, Secretary of the National Security Council, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, and the Leader of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sheikh Dr Hamam Hamoudi.

Khatibzadeh also met with some Sunni scholars and visited the Al-Tamiz Strategic Institute. He also visited Al-Nahrin Studies Institute, addressed a gathering of Iraqi scholars and lecturers on the latest regional developments and Iran-Iraq relations, and answered questions put forward by the audience.

All-out support for the Iraqi government and legitimate and democratic processes in accordance with the will of the Iraqi people, the Iraqi parliamentary elections, the grounds for the comprehensive expansion of relations between the two countries, the fields for bilateral cultural and media cooperation and the explanation of Iran's policy towards Iraq and a strong, free, prosperous, developed, united and independent Iraq were among other topics discussed in the meetings.

