Iran condemns deadly terror attack in Burkina Faso

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian spokesman condemned the deadly terror attack which killed over 100 Burkinabé citizens on Saturday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh also expressed deep sorrow and sympathy with the people and government of Burkina Faso as well as the families of the victims.

He further expressed Iran's readiness to share its experiences in the fight against terrorism with the African countries, including Burkina Faso.

Gunmen killed at least 100 people in Solhan village in Mali-Niger-Burkina Faso border area​ on Saturday, which sparked widespread condemnation across the world.

