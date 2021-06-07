Palestinian Resistance groups warn Zionists

The Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian Resistance Groups stated, "We are closely monitoring the move taken by the Zionist enemy in the occupied lands and territories. If the enemy decides to return the situation to before May 11, we will take action seriously.”

The Resistance groups emphasized, “We will not allow the occupiers to stage an internal crisis towards our nation. We praise the stability of our nation wherever it has been able to impose its will on the occupiers.”

These Resistance groups also declared, "Our nation has the ability to shatter and defeat all the targeted plans of the occupiers, which are aimed at destroying the Palestinian cause. We call on the Palestinian people not to allow the occupiers to implement Judaization and settlement plans.”

MA/5229453