According to the head of Tehran crisis management Mansour Darajati, one of gas pipelines in one of Tehran's petrochemical plants has caught fire.

The official says firefighters from different areas of the city, and also other forces have been dispatched to the area to distinguish the fire.

Speaking to IRINN, Darajati says the incident does not seem to be too serious.

No casualties have been reported so far.

