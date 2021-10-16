Huge fire breaks out in commercial complex in Occupied Lands

A large fire broke out in a commercial complex in the city of Qalansweh in northern parts of the Occupied Lands of Palestine on Saturday.

Hebrew sources reported that hundreds of people have been evacuated from the Z Center and several fire engines have been dispatched to the scene.

According to the firefighters who were present at the scene, heavy smoke has spread throughout the area.

According to the reports, the incident took place next to a gas station and the rescue team has not yet been able to contain it.

