  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 16, 2021, 4:45 PM

Huge fire breaks out in commercial complex in Occupied Lands

Huge fire breaks out in commercial complex in Occupied Lands

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – A large fire broke out in a commercial complex in the city of Qalansweh in northern parts of the Occupied Lands of Palestine.

A large fire broke out in a commercial complex in the city of Qalansweh in northern parts of the Occupied Lands of Palestine on Saturday.

Hebrew sources reported that hundreds of people have been evacuated from the Z Center and several fire engines have been dispatched to the scene.

According to the firefighters who were present at the scene, heavy smoke has spread throughout the area.

According to the reports, the incident took place next to a gas station and the rescue team has not yet been able to contain it.

RHM/FNA14000724000530

News Code 179755
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179755/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News