Tehran refinery comes back on stream

The Director-General of Tehran's Oil Refinery reported the facility's resumption of activity. Hamed Armanfar said on Thursday that the fire was extinguished successfully in the refinery by the rescue operation teams after 26 hours. The oil facility resumed its work.

"There were currently no problems with the refinery's production process," he stressed.

One of the tankers in the refinery caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, creating a dense column of smoke over Tehran’s sky. With the efforts of firefighters, the fire was extinguished a day later.

With the taken safety measures, no other tanker or facility of the refinery was damaged in the incident.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on Wednesday, Armanfar ruled out the possibility of sabotage as the cause of the incident, noting that investigations are underway to find the exact cause.

MAH/ 5226899