Big fire in gas pipe in west of Tehran contained (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Dec. 6 (MNA) – A fire in a gas pipeline in the Shadabad district in the wast of Tehran has been extinguished by the fire department.

A spokesman for the gas company of the Iranian capital Jalal Maleki said on Monday afternoon that a big fire in the gas pipe in the Shadabad district in the wast of Tehran on Monday after contained.

It was announced earlier today that a massive fire broke out after the Tehran municipality workers in th west of the Iranian capital unintentionally damaged a gas pipe and it resulted in a big fire.

There are no reports of any casualties yet.

Maleki said that the fire occurred in an area at least 100 meters away from residential buildings so there are no casualties. 

According to the spokesman, more than 3,000 people do not have access to the gas network due to the fire while efforts are underway to restore gas to the area as soon as possible.

The following is a video of the incident:

