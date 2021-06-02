  1. Politics
Twin explosion in Kabul leaves 10 killed, 13 injured

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Two explosions took place 1 hour apart in different parts of the Kabul province in Afghanistan, killing 10 civilians and injuring 13 others.

According to Kabul police, 2 separate explosions in the city have killed 10 civilians and injured 13 others.

Ferdows Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police told a local daily that the two explosions are being investigated.

The two explosions took place last night an hour apart, he said. 

The first blast hit the Sarkariz area of Kabul's third district at 7:15 pm, and the second blast occurred at 8:15 pm in an alley just a short distance from the site of the first blast.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

