Eight people killed, wounded in bus blast in Kabul

Al Jazeera on Thursday reported that an explosion took place in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

According to the report, an explosive device targeted a bus in the center of Kabul in the Darulaman area. Eight people were killed and injured in the incident.

Afghan-based TV ‘Tolo’ reported that this incident was caused by the explosion of a magnetic bomb.

According to Sputnik, the explosion took place on the public road of Char Qala in the Sixth Security District of Kabul.

Kabul police confirmed the news, saying that the incident took place at around 13:45 (local time) on Thursday afternoon, killing four people and injuring four others.

