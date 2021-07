Ferdows Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police said the blast occurred at 9:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Faramarz said two civilians were killed and four others were injured in the blast.

Saying that the type of explosion has not yet been determined, Kabul police added that an investigation team has begun work on the case.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

