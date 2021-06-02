Trump expects to be ‘Reinstated’ as President by August

The New York Times’ Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman reports that former President Donald Trump is telling “a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated” as president by August, Forbes reported.

In a message posted to Twitter sharing a CNN report on Trump supporters and QAnon believers anticipating a coup that would restore Trump to the White House, Haberman noted “that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information.”

Haberman says “it isn’t happening in a vacuum” but seems to be part of a strategy by Trump to counter the possibility of an indictment. “He is not putting out statements about the ‘audits’ in states just for the sake of it,” Haberman writes. “He’s been laser-focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him.”

The idea that the former president could be reinstated has gained traction among some die-hard supporters. At an event called the For God and Country Patriot Roundup Saturday, former Trump election lawyer Sidney Powell said Trump could “simply be reinstated,” a comment that drew cheers, according to a Newsweek report.

As CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reported, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn appeared at the same convention and appeared to support the idea of a “Myanmar-style coup” that could return the presidency to Trump—though he has attempted to walk back that suggestion.

But not everyone in Trump’s orbit buys into the idea that Trump could soon get his old job back. Jenna Ellis, another of the former president’s attorneys, said “no, President Trump is not going to be ‘reinstated.’”

