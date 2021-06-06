I would have had a deal with Iran in one week: Trump

Former President Donald Trump returned to the stage on Saturday night, delivering a speech at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention, and claiming America is backsliding under President Joe Biden.

According to ABC News, the 90-minute speech sounded much like one from Trump's 2020 campaign, touting the accomplishments of the administration, including development of the COVID-19 vaccine, Wall Street's rise, building the border wall and curtailing immigration and his tough stance on Iran and China.

On Iran, Trump claimed that Biden cravenly lifted sanctions.

He further claimed that "I would have had a deal in one week. One week."

The former US president said that "It would have been a great deal."

He reiterated his earlier claims that his predecessor Obama's administration gave Iran $150 billion plus $1.8 billion in cash.

His remarks come while Iran refused to hold any talks with his administration. Even in the Vienna talks on salvaging Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA, the United States is not directly participating in the talks as Iran refuses to hold direct talks with Washington as far as it is out of the deal and the sanctions are not fully lifted.

